DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Qué se puede decir de una banda cuyo nombre está inspirado en Arthur "Killer" Kane de los New York Dolls… Fanáticos del fuzz y el rock and roll más crudo, Killer Kin proceden de Connecticut y su sonido te arrastra al interior de su sórdida mazmorra de rock...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.