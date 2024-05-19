Top track

The Bevis Frond

The Lexington
Sun, 19 May, 6:00 pm
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Bevis Frond return to London's Lexington to play a very special show as the final stop on their European Farewell Tour - second night added due to exceptional demand!

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Bevis Frond

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open6:00 pm
200 capacity

