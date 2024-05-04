DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crystal Ship Tribute to The Doors

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Step back in time to the vibrant Sunset Strip in the swinging 1960s with Crystal Ship, the ultimate and definitive tribute to The Doors. Immerse yourself in the music, magic, and intensity of a live Doors concert as this highly acclaimed act takes you on...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crystal Ship

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Is there seating?

This show will have seating for all ticket buyers plus standing room

What time does the how start?

Doors open at 7PM
Music starts at 8PM

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.