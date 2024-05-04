DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Step back in time to the vibrant Sunset Strip in the swinging 1960s with Crystal Ship, the ultimate and definitive tribute to The Doors. Immerse yourself in the music, magic, and intensity of a live Doors concert as this highly acclaimed act takes you on...
This show will have seating for all ticket buyers plus standing room
Doors open at 7PM
Music starts at 8PM
