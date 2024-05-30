DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nómade Barcelona // Gótico

Secret Location, Barcelona
Thu, 30 May, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€14.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nos volvemos a encontrar para disfrutar de la música en estado natural. Proponemos un encuentro para desconectar del día a día y conectar con increíbles artistas y nuestra querida gente. Ésta vez, nuestro refugio será un Coworking que nos abre sus puertas...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Nómade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Secret Location, Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.