DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Daisy Cameron

Headrow House
Sun, 25 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Owen Moriarty is proud to be welcoming Manchester’s Daisy Cameron to her first headline show in Leeds on February 25th at Headrow House.

Having performed twice at the Royal Albert Hall and with huge names such as Tom Odell, Daisy is someone with an unques...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by OM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Holly Rolfe, Hannah Rowe, Daisy Cameron

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs