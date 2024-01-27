DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MAJIC PUSSY

The Majic Factory
Sat, 27 Jan, 4:20 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MAJIC PUSSY: ALL YOU CAN EAT ART & MUSIC BUFFET is now open for business y’all. Chow down like a famished cat on some premium basted BBQ music all night! Dive into our Sushi and Sashimi gallery show, where you’re sure to find a piece of fine cat art ready...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Majic Meows.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Majic Factory

2457 Hunter Street, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open4:20 pm

