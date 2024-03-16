DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Paul Green Rock Academy presents Rock Goddesses

PhilaMOCA
Sat, 16 Mar, 7:15 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$18.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Paul Green Rock Academy presents Rock Goddesses Tribute Show! Celebrating the women who revolutionized rock n' roll!

NOTE: This ticket page is for the Saturday night edition, here is the link for the Sunday edition: https://link.dice.fm/rockgoddessess...

All ages
Presented by PGRA
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.