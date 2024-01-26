Top track

Beso Fridays

Rush Street Bar
Fri, 26 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartyFort Lauderdale
$6.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BESO FRIDAYS 💋

Introducing Fort Lauderdale's newest Latin Party - Featuring Reggeaton & Latin House from top local DJs all night long!

All tickets include open bar from 10PM - 12AM, so make sure show up early to enjoy the free drinks!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Beso Fridays.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rush Street Bar

220 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
450 capacity

