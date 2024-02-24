DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sérigraphie avec RO Studio

Bar à Bulles
Sat, 24 Feb, 4:00 pm
WorkshopParis
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Découvre la sérigraphie avec RO Studio, l'atelier de sérigraphie holistique basé à Paris! Rejoins-nous pour un atelier unique où tu auras l'occasion de créer ton propre T-shirt personnalisé à l'aide de pochoirs et de peintures écologiques. Avec l’aide expe...

Réservé aux plus de 12 ans
Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.
Venue

Bar à Bulles

4 Cité Véron, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open4:00 pm

