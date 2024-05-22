Top track

AARON WEST AND THE ROARING TWENTIES

The Underworld
Wed, 22 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£26.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ten years ago, Dan Campbell, frontman of the Philadelphia rock outfit The Wonder Years, masterminded anew character as a tutorial for himself––could he achieve the pathos of his autobiographical

ballads in the world of fiction?––but also in the inviolabil...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by DHP FAMILIES
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dryjacket, Future Teens, Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

