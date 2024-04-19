Top track

Folly Group - Big Ground

Folly Group

Urban Spree
Fri, 19 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€19.08

About

Drawing from post-punk, dub, trip-hop, dance music and traditional Afro-Cuban rhythms, Folly Group have established themselves amongst UK experimental rock’s new leading lights. Marrying open-hearted lyricism with furiously inventive self-production, this...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Puschen.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Urban Spree

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

