Barbara + Alice Gold

The Forge
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:00 pm
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
AGMP Concerts present

BARBARA

+ special guest support: ALICE GOLD

“Barbara are so up my street ... really tight songwriting, very poptastic!” Neil Hannon (The Divine Comedy)

“Barbara are wonderful. I love their songs and their humour. We need more Bar...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
Barbara

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

