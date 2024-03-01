DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
AGMP Concerts present
BARBARA
+ special guest support: ALICE GOLD
“Barbara are so up my street ... really tight songwriting, very poptastic!” Neil Hannon (The Divine Comedy)
“Barbara are wonderful. I love their songs and their humour. We need more Bar...
