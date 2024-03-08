DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for an electrifying night of non-stop beats and bass drops as our lineup of talented DJs, including Your Lucky Day, spin the latest and greatest in Bass House music. We're bringing you the infectious sounds of powerhouse artists like Knock2, Tchami...
