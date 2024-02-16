Top track

MONT BAUD - Serotonina Italiana

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PM10 w/ MONT BAUD + Suorcristona + FUCK!LACRÈME

BIKO
Fri, 16 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

MONT BAUD - Serotonina Italiana
Got a code?

About

NAO UAO presenta la terza serata di PM10, il nuovo format basato su musica elettronica e sperimentale che si svolgerà al BIKO Milano con cadenza mensile.

In line up venerdì 16 febbraio 2024, il warm up affidato ad Alceae, i live di FUCK!LACRÈME, Suorcrist...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

4
FUCK!LACRÈME, Suorcristona, Suorcristona and 4 more

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.