Teen Suicide w/ awakebutstillinbed, Joe Vann, Peek

Eagle Aerie Hall
Sat, 6 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
$29.53

About

TEEN SUICIDE (Run For Cover Records) live at Eagle Aerie Hall in Henderson with special guests awakebutstillinbed, Joe Vann and Peek

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
Lineup

1
Peek, Joe Vann, awakebutstillinbed and 1 more

Venue

Eagle Aerie Hall

310 West Pacific Avenue, Henderson, Nevada 89015, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

