Top track

Torren Foot - Candy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Torren Foot

SPYBAR
Sun, 18 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Torren Foot - Candy
Got a code?

About

Join us for a long Presidents day Weekend with a special Sunday event.

TORREN FOOT a house dj/producer raised on the working docks of Melbourne’s inner west, a fixture of Australian club culture as one of the countries most in demand touring club dj’s - a...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TORREN FØØT

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.