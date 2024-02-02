Top track

Alucinante - Dj Husky & DJ Tony Pecino Remix Bachata Version

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FIXX

The Hackney Social
Fri, 2 Feb, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Alucinante - Dj Husky & DJ Tony Pecino Remix Bachata Version
Got a code?

About

FIXX was born to create a respectful space to celebrate riddims and ravers

At FIXX you can expect a night filled with sweaty dancing, an eclectic mix of tunes and a beautiful community of DJ's & shakers from around the world.

Showcasing a blend of ol...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hackney Social.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LEA LEA, DJ Hazel Marimba

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.