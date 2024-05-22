Top track

They're Cheap (I'm Free)

SKATING POLLY x LORD FRIDAY THE 13TH w/ Combat

Metro Baltimore
Wed, 22 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$20.60

About

SKATING POLLY + LORD FRIDAY THE 13TH

w/ Combat

Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM / Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

SKATING POLLY

Over the past decade, few artistshave embodied the unbridledfreedom of punk like Skating Polly.Formed whenstepsisters K...

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Combat, Lord Friday the 13th, Skating Polly

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

