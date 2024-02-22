Top track

marcel + Eyesore & The Jinx + Stonks

Supersonic
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Soirée parisienne dédiée aux décibels, aux guitares saturées, loin des structures convenues. Plus punk que post, plus noise que rock, bienvenue à la Beautiful Noise ! Pour cette 2ème édition, on a invité Eyesore & The Jinx, marcel et Stonks au Supersonic....

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eyesore & The Jinx, Marcel

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

