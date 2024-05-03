DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Break It Down

The Three Compasses
Fri, 3 May, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Symon plays a flavoursome mix, from rare-groove funk & soul classics mixed with old school hip hop, disco re-edits & dance classics up to the present day. DJs ‘til 12.30 | Filthy Buns ‘til 10 | Free Entry

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Three Compasses, Dalston
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Three Compasses

99 Dalston Ln, Kingsland, London E8 1NH
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

