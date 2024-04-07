Top track

SELMI - Di Noi

SELMI Live

Alcazar Live
Sun, 7 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€13.80

About

Niccolò Selmi, in arte SELMI, nasce a Lucca nel 2001. Cresce con la musica che lo circonda e lo aiuta a trovare un contatto con il mondo, consentendogli di comunicare.

Dopo aver partecipato alle audizioni di X Factor, in un percorso segnato esclusivamente...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

SELMI

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

