Nabihah Iqbal, Naya Beat

Zebulon
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About Nabihah Iqbal

Before becoming an electro pop queen in her own right, London-based singer, producer and DJ Nabihah Iqbal (formerly known as Throwing Shade) helped shape hyperpop by lending her vocals to tracks by SOPHIE. She’s also collaborated with quantum physicists on Read more

Event information

Nabihah Iqbal, Naya Beat

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nabihah Iqbal

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

