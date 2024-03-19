DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hypnogator

New Cross Inn
Tue, 19 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

New Cross Live presents

Hypnogator

South-East London psychedelic rock band

https://hypnogator.bandcamp.com/

Pest

Industrial Nu-Punk Two-Piece

https://linktr.ee/pest.band

Bottomless Brunch

https://linktr.ee/bbrunchband

19th March 2024

New Cross In...

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied)
Presented by New Cross Inn.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hypnogator, PEST, Bottomless Brunch

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.