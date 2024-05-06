Top track

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady - Plains of Kildare

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FM: Andy Irvine + Brigid Mae Power

MOTH Club
Mon, 6 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady - Plains of Kildare
Got a code?

About

Andy Irvine is one of the great Irish singers, his voice one of a handful of truly great ones that gets to the very soul of Ireland. He has been hailed as "a tradition in himself".

Musician, singer, songwriter, Andy has maintained his highly individual pe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Broadside Hacks, Skinty Records & Bird on the Wire.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brigid Mae Power, Andy Irvine

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.