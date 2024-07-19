Top track

The Bottom of It

Fruit Bats

Lemonad(e) Park
Fri, 19 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$33.42

About

Eric D. Johnson rarely lingers at one location too long.

“There’s always been motion in my life between one place and another,” says the Fruit Bats songwriter.

As a kid growing up in the Midwest, Johnson’s family moved around a lot, but it wasn’t until h...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by recordBar.
Lineup

Venue

1628 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64102, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

