Gatsby / Carnival Edition

Colonne 28
Sat, 10 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsParma
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Il Carnevale è sempre stata la festa dell'esagerazione e negli Anni Venti, dove tutto era ruggente e al limite, era la festa delle feste. Ma con estrema eleganza.

Cosa che cercheremo di replicare questa sera con i Belle Histoire dal vivo e i ballerini del...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Lineup

Belle Histoire

Venue

Colonne 28

Borgo Delle Colonne 28, 43121 Parma Parma, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

