Global Soul x Hootananny Brixton: Soul Sirens

Hootananny Brixton
Sun, 25 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Global Soul and Hootananny team up with ELSA for Soul Sirens

A night of Soul and RnB from some of the most exciting names in the UK currently.

LINEUP

MERON T

ELSA

AMALIA

ASHAINE

OLYMPIA

This is an 18+ event (PHOTO ID REQUIRED)
Global Soul x Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Meron T, Ashaine White

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

