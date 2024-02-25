DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Global Soul and Hootananny team up with ELSA for Soul Sirens
A night of Soul and RnB from some of the most exciting names in the UK currently.
LINEUP
MERON T
ELSA
AMALIA
ASHAINE
OLYMPIA
