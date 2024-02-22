Top track

Rachel Chinouriri - The Hills

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rachel Chinouriri: Live + Signing

Resident Music
Thu, 22 Feb, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £11.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rachel Chinouriri - The Hills
Got a code?

About

Alternative indie pop superstar Rachel Chinouriri is stopping by the shop ahead of her long-awaited debut to treat us to an intimate acoustic show + signing!

•The release date for physical copies of this album is Friday 3rd May. As the event is before rel...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rachel Chinouriri

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:15 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.