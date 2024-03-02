Top track

Brenneke - Diventerò Di Destra

Brenneke + PON¥

Circolo Gagarin
Sat, 2 Mar, 9:30 pm
GigsBusto Arsizio
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Torna Brenneke al Gagarin, in full band e con un nuovo disco in mano, "Ogni Mai Più".

Apre il concerto PON¥, sadcore con molti riverberi e anch'esso con disco in mano.

Ingresso riservato a soc* ARCI 2023-2024.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione di promozione sociale 26per1.

Lineup

Brenneke, PON¥

Venue

Circolo Gagarin

Via Luigi Galvani, 2, 21052 Busto Arsizio VA, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

