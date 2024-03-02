DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Torna Brenneke al Gagarin, in full band e con un nuovo disco in mano, "Ogni Mai Più".
Apre il concerto PON¥, sadcore con molti riverberi e anch'esso con disco in mano.
Ingresso riservato a soc* ARCI 2023-2024.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.