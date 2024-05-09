DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Café Quijano - Manhattan Tour

229
Thu, 9 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£34.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Café Quijano are returning to 229 London on the 9th May, as part of their Manhattan Tour!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ren-Core Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Café Quijano

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

