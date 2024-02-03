DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lacrima - La festa indie italiana al Bronson

Bronson
Sat, 3 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyRavenna
€13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

**La prevendita comprende una consumazione**

LACRIMA - La festa indie tutta italiana

INGRESSO RISERVATO AI MAGGIORI DI 18 ANNI

Vieni a ballare e piangere in compagnia di tutta la musica italiana che non senti in discoteca. Dai Pop x a Cosmo, da Calcut...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bronson Produzioni

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

FAQs

Qual è l'età minima per entrare?

Al Bronson, Lacrima Party è riservato a un pubblico 18+!

Drink compreso?

Si, con l'ingresso è compreso un drink.

Si può entrare anche senza prevendita?

Ci saranno biglietti in cassa solamente se la serata non è sold out. Per cui è FORTEMENTE consigliata la prevendita per entrare.

Si può entrare se è Sold Out?

Se l'evento è SOLD OUT non ci saranno biglietti in cassa, e si potrà entrare solamente avendo acquistato una prevendita.

Se ho la prevendita ma è Sold Out, sono sicur* di entrare?

Con la prevendita si entra al 100%

C'è il guardaroba? E quanto costa?

Il Servizio Guardaroba è disponibile fino ad esaurimento posti e costa 2,5€

A che ora finisce?

Lacrima chiude intorno alle 3:45

C'è parcheggio?

Il Bronson ha un suo parcheggio con posti limitati. Nelle vie limitrofe è comunque possibile parcheggiare rispettando gli spazi dei residenti.

Come posso scambiare / vendere un biglietto?

Tramite l'app Dice è facilissimo rivendere i tuoi biglietti o scambiarli!

Per tutte le info su come fare visita la loro pagina assistenza qui: https://bit.ly/DiceHelp

Ho sbagliato nome sul biglietto: posso entrare lo stesso?

Se il QR Code scansionato sarà valido, puoi entrare. Controlliamo il documento per verificare la tua maggiore età.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.