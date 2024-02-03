DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
**La prevendita comprende una consumazione**
LACRIMA - La festa indie tutta italiana
INGRESSO RISERVATO AI MAGGIORI DI 18 ANNI
Vieni a ballare e piangere in compagnia di tutta la musica italiana che non senti in discoteca. Dai Pop x a Cosmo, da Calcut...
Al Bronson, Lacrima Party è riservato a un pubblico 18+!
Si, con l'ingresso è compreso un drink.
Ci saranno biglietti in cassa solamente se la serata non è sold out. Per cui è FORTEMENTE consigliata la prevendita per entrare.
Se l'evento è SOLD OUT non ci saranno biglietti in cassa, e si potrà entrare solamente avendo acquistato una prevendita.
Con la prevendita si entra al 100%
Il Servizio Guardaroba è disponibile fino ad esaurimento posti e costa 2,5€
Lacrima chiude intorno alle 3:45
Il Bronson ha un suo parcheggio con posti limitati. Nelle vie limitrofe è comunque possibile parcheggiare rispettando gli spazi dei residenti.
Tramite l'app Dice è facilissimo rivendere i tuoi biglietti o scambiarli!
Per tutte le info su come fare visita la loro pagina assistenza qui: https://bit.ly/DiceHelp
Se il QR Code scansionato sarà valido, puoi entrare. Controlliamo il documento per verificare la tua maggiore età.
