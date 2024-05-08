Top track

Joseph Shabason - Welcome to Hell

Pique-nique presents Joseph Shabason: Welcome to Hell + Spencer Zahn

Public Records
Wed, 8 May, 7:00 pm
$30.90

Joseph Shabason - Welcome to Hell
About

Pique-nique is proud to present Joseph Shabason's reimagination of the iconic 1996 skateboarding film from Toy Machine, "Welcome To Hell," performed live with a 9-piece band. Drawing inspiration from Jon Hassell, Azymuth, and Miles Davis circa In a Silen...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
Lineup

Joseph Shabason, Spencer Zahn

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

