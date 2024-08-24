Top track

Space Cowboy (Classic Radio)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pickled All Day Long - David Morales

Olbys Creative Hub
Sat, 24 Aug, 1:00 pm
PartyMargate
£39.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Space Cowboy (Classic Radio)
Got a code?

About

Block Party 2pm-6pm: Outside Olby’s: King Street Margate

Olby’s Basement: 16pm - 2am Main Party including a 4 hour set conducted by David Morales

Line up:

David Morales

Hifi Sean

Massimo Lamagna

Derrick Patterson (Rudegroove)

Greig Gaskill

Vickie V...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Pickled Margate.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Olbys Creative Hub

3-5 King Street, Margate, Margate, CT9 1DD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.