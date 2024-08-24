DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Block Party 2pm-6pm: Outside Olby’s: King Street Margate
Olby’s Basement: 16pm - 2am Main Party including a 4 hour set conducted by David Morales
Line up:
David Morales
Hifi Sean
Massimo Lamagna
Derrick Patterson (Rudegroove)
Greig Gaskill
Vickie V...
