DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pickled All Day Long - David Morales

Ministry Of Sound
Sat, 24 Aug, 1:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

'Pickled All Day Long' at The Ministry of Sound, The Box, 103 and outside courtyard.

Saturday 24th August 2024, 13:00 to 21:00. Pickled bring a stellar lineup to The Ministry of Sound Headlining David Morales, Hifi Sean, Marcel Vogel & Johnny Reckless....

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Pickled Margate.
Lineup

Hifi Sean, Marcel Vogel

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open1:00 pm
1200 capacity

