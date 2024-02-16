DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Angel Comedy Fridays @ 7pm

The Bill Murray
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Angel Comedy Club is 'a comedy institution' (Time Out) that puts on affordable, world-class shows every night of the week.

(What? Affordable and Quality, in London? Yep. Really)

We showcase the best talent in the UK and beyond. Lots of our regulars have...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.