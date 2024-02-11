DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$20 entry gets you a tasting wristband and ticket to vote for the best chili.
Bar opens at noon, game will be on at 3:30 and we will have the game up on the projector with sound on all day.8 chili cook off spots available
- free to enter contest
- mus...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.