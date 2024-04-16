Top track

Too Old to Die Young

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brother dege

Le Molotov
Tue, 16 Apr, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Too Old to Die Young
Got a code?

About

Si vous faites le voyage jusqu’en Louisiane, vous ne repartirez pas le même que vous étiez… Quand on écoute Brother Dege, on respire pratiquement l'air de la forêt, on tombe sous le charme du marais et on fait la connaissance des fantômes du Delta.

Se mat...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brother Dege

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.