FLY | Warehouse '92

Warehouse 92 - Murrayfield Ice Arena
Sat, 18 May, 12:00 pm
DJEdinburgh
From £40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FLY presents Warehouse'92. Murrayfield Ice Arena.

18+

Event Subject to Licence.

General admission tickets last entry 5pm.

Pre 1/2/3pm tickets must enter prior to the time stated on their ticket. Late entry will result in a fee of £20 payable at the fes...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FLY.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

horsegiirL, Effy, Mall Grab and 7 more

Venue

Warehouse 92 - Murrayfield Ice Arena

13 Riversdale Crescent, Edinburgh, EH12 5XN, United Kingdom
Doors open12:00 pm
5000 capacity

