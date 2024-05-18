Top track

starsiigns

FLY | The Summer of Love '92

Venue TBA, Edinburgh
Sat, 18 May, 12:00 pm
DJEdinburgh
Selling fast
£56.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FLY presents The Summer of Love '92

Secret Location TBA.

18+

Event Subject to Licence

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FLY.
Lineup

7
horsegiirL, Effy, Mall Grab and 7 more

Venue

Venue TBA, Edinburgh

Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Doors open12:00 pm

