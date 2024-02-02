Top track

Rema - DND

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Afrotherapy EP18

Level Club
Fri, 2 Feb, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rema - DND
Got a code?

About

This season, experience the best Afro Amapiano parties in Parisian brought to you by Night Pepper!

Join us every Friday night at the club Level in Paris, dive in an electric atmosphere with sounds straight out of South Africa and much more.

Don't miss ou...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Night Pepper et Effervescence Paris
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Level Club

49 rue de Ponthieu 75008
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.