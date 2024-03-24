Top track

Electric Pow Wow Drum

The Halluci Nation

Soda Bar
Sun, 24 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About The Halluci Nation

The Halluci Nation is real.

After starting a new cycle, 3-time Juno Award Winners- Bear Witness and Tim “2oolman” Hill of A Tribe Called Red reintroduced themselves as The Halluci Nation to reflect the evolution of their music and mission. The Halluci Nat Read more

Event information

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda & Belly Up.
Lineup

The Halluci Nation

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

