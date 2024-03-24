DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Halluci Nation is real.
After starting a new cycle, 3-time Juno Award Winners- Bear Witness and Tim “2oolman” Hill of A Tribe Called Red reintroduced themselves as The Halluci Nation to reflect the evolution of their music and mission. The Halluci Nat
Read more
This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.