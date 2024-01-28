DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Agua E' Lulo in Paris

Point Ephémère
Sun, 28 Jan, 4:30 pm
PartyParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nous sommes très heureux de vous présenter notre ✨Agua e’ Lulo in Paris ✨Un événement qui vous plongera au cœur de la culture salsera de Cali.

Au programme : beaucoup de musique, de danse, une ambiance conviviale, de la nourriture et des boissons typiques...

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.