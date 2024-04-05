DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Psych presents... Ugly + Guests
˜Hands of Manâ was originally written by Sam around 5 years ago with the main inspiration coming from late 90s post rock bands such as Lift to Experience, a band that has since gone on to influence other Ugly songs. The tra...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.