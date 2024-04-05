Top track

Ugly (UK) - Switch

Ugly

Heartbreakers
Fri, 5 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£11.73

About

Psych presents... Ugly + Guests

˜Hands of Manâ was originally written by Sam around 5 years ago with the main inspiration coming from late 90s post rock bands such as Lift to Experience, a band that has since gone on to influence other Ugly songs. The tra...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ugly

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

