X - OFFSónar Barcelona

Poble Espanyol
Thu, 13 Jun, 5:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €59.91
About Adriatique

Adrian Shala and Adrian Schweizer make up electronic duo Adriatique. They bonded in 2008, each bringing their own sonic signature to tracks that are techy, deep and energetic. They debuted on RA’s list of Top 100 DJs and their exclusive podcast was voted M Read more

Event information

X by Adriatique - OFFSónar Barcelona

OFFSónar 2024 Barcelona presents: X

BUYING this ticket will allow you access to "X by Adriatique" in Plaza Mayor, Poble Espanyol.

IT'S A SEPARATE EVENT from BRUNCH ELECTRONIK.

JUNE 13th 2024

FROM 17:00h to 2:00h am...

Evento +18.
Presented by OFFSónar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Adriatique

Venue

Poble Espanyol

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open5:00 pm

