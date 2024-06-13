DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Adrian Shala and Adrian Schweizer make up electronic duo Adriatique. They bonded in 2008, each bringing their own sonic signature to tracks that are techy, deep and energetic. They debuted on RA’s list of Top 100 DJs and their exclusive podcast was voted M
X by Adriatique - OFFSónar Barcelona
OFFSónar 2024 Barcelona presents: X
BUYING this ticket will allow you access to "X by Adriatique" in Plaza Mayor, Poble Espanyol.
IT'S A SEPARATE EVENT from BRUNCH ELECTRONIK.
JUNE 13th 2024
FROM 17:00h to 2:00h am...
