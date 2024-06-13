Top track

Adriatique & WhoMadeWho - Miracle

*SOLD OUT* X - OFFSónar Barcelona

Poble Espanyol
Thu, 13 Jun, 5:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €81.96

About

**SOLD OUT**

X by Adriatique - OFFSónar Barcelona

OFFSónar 2024 Barcelona presents: X

BUYING this ticket will allow you access to "X by Adriatique" in Plaza Mayor, Poble Espanyol.

IT'S A SEPARATE EVENT from BRUNCH ELECTRONIK.

JUNE 13th 2024

FROM 17...

Evento +18.
Presented by OFFSónar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Adriatique, WhoMadeWho, Marino Canal and 3 more

Venue

Poble Espanyol

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

