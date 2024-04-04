Top track

Max Low

EOS Lounge
Thu, 4 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsSanta Barbara
Free

About

Eos Lounge's College Night takeover featuring the L.A. based tech house duo Max Low ready to bring the heat. Opening support by our very own Claire Zielinski & Olivia Eilers

This is an 21+ event
Presented by EOS Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Max Low

Venue

EOS Lounge

500 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

