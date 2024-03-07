Top track

RON BRISKIN // DOG FOOD // BISOU NOIR + MORE

The Old Queens Head
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HOT VOX Presents:  Ron Briskin // Dog Food // 20 Minutes Ago + More

The unassuming exterior of this 17th century establishment in Islington, beguiles it’s rich heritage and it’s recent History. Situated just off of Upper Street in the heart of Islington’s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Vox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dog Food, Bisou Noir

Venue

The Old Queens Head

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

