DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
i Distratti presentano il grande ritorno dal vivo dei JoyCut.
Venerdì 12 aprile, sul palco di Santeria Toscana 31 a Milano, la band presenta l'ultimo album TheBluWave, un lavoro interamente dedicato all'emergenza climatica e alla vulnerabilità degli enti...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.