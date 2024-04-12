Top track

JoyCut - Wireless

JoyCut | Santeria Toscana, Milano

Santeria Toscana 31
Fri, 12 Apr, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

i Distratti presentano il grande ritorno dal vivo dei JoyCut.

Venerdì 12 aprile, sul palco di Santeria Toscana 31 a Milano, la band presenta l'ultimo album TheBluWave, un lavoro interamente dedicato all'emergenza climatica e alla vulnerabilità degli enti...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Edizioni Rubate S.r.l.

Lineup

JoyCut

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

