Top track

Tony Ann - ANXIETY

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tony Ann - Early Show (Low Tickets)

Le Poisson Rouge
Thu, 23 May, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tony Ann - ANXIETY
Got a code?

About

Tony Ann - Early Show - Live at LPR on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2024

6:00pm doors | 7:00pm show (16+)

More shows at http://LPR.com

Sign up for our newsletter at http://bit.ly/LPR-newsletter

  • If the ticket type you're looking to purchase has sold out, please...
This is a 16+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tony Ann

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.