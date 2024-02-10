DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Drake Night & Brooklyn: The Lovers & Friends Edition

The Sultan Room
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Welcome back to the return of Drake Night at its original home, powered by Souled Out Dates. This Lover's & Friends Valentines edition will set you back two exes. All Drake, All Night.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SHOWCASE, Dj Olo

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
250 capacity

